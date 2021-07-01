The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 158.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,619 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies comprises 1.1% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $10,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.80. 186,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,345,183. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.18 and a one year high of $74.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.09. The stock has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

