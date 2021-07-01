The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Position Trimmed by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc cut its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,204 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after buying an additional 4,110,503 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD opened at $70.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.07. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6521 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

