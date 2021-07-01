Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACA) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 209,100 Shares

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACA) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 209,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,091,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:RACA opened at $10.27 on Thursday. Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $21.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition by 377.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition by 86.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,000.

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp., doing business as Research Alliance Corp. I, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in the United States.

