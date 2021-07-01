TheStreet Upgrades Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ FEIM opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 0.55. Frequency Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 6,836.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 35,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

