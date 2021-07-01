Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Shares of THO stock opened at $113.00 on Thursday. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.18.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,568,000 after purchasing an additional 868,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1,287.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after acquiring an additional 583,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after acquiring an additional 308,241 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,521,000 after acquiring an additional 239,151 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1,224.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after acquiring an additional 236,190 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

