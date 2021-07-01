Thore Cash 1-Day Volume Hits $86,497.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $38,695.12 and $86,497.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.24 or 0.00410146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000557 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.