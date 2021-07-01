Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.75

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.75 and last traded at C$14.46, with a volume of 150531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.50 to C$23.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.68.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.47.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$292.79 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.5499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$35,375.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at C$357,820.89. Also, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$42,230.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$204,227.96.

About Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

