Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Townsquare Media reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 247.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $88.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Townsquare Media stock opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $208.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.83. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSQ. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 22,554 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

