Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Holdings Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,365 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $22,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 279.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TM opened at $174.84 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $118.66 and a 1 year high of $185.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $244.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.57.

TM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

