Traders Purchase High Volume of AppLovin Call Options (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 5,099 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,235% compared to the average daily volume of 382 call options.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $876,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 32,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,290 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APP stock opened at $75.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.76. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $90.03.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $603.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

