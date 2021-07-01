Traders Purchase High Volume of CareDx Put Options (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 860 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,129% compared to the average volume of 70 put options.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $1,532,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 420,343 shares in the company, valued at $32,215,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,901.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,891 shares of company stock worth $14,838,287. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CareDx by 16,600.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CareDx in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of CareDx stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.58 and a beta of 0.67. CareDx has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.24.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. Analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDNA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

