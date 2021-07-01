Traders Purchase High Volume of Celldex Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,035 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,001% compared to the typical daily volume of 74 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $33.44 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,184.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,551,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 69,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 32,689 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

