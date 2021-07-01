Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 121 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000.

IWN traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.96. 18,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,431. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.20. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.74 and a 1-year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

