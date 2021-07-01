Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,583 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000.

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.52. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,175. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $39.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87.

