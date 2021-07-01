Tradition Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,933 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.92% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOCT. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Get Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF alerts:

Shares of NOCT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.44. 2,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,148. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.