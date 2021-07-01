Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,054 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSEP. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 374.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 329,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 260,064 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 21,474 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PSEP traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.47. 26,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,716. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.24. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.52.

