Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,026 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,227.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000.

ICSH stock remained flat at $$50.52 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 652,059 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.51. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

