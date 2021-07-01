Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $943,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,109,792. The company has a market capitalization of $232.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.16. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.75 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

