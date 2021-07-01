Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.06

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 204467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 3.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.91.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Saint Victor Diane De purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perestroika acquired 3,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $12,510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,061,800 in the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $176,277,000 after buying an additional 6,249,748 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Transocean by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,330,158 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $33,122,000 after purchasing an additional 853,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $18,448,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Transocean by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,889,590 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 831,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $15,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

