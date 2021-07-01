Trevor Brown Sells 275,000 Shares of Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH) Stock

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH) insider Trevor Brown sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total transaction of £115,500 ($150,901.49).

On Monday, June 28th, Trevor Brown sold 847,500 shares of Braveheart Investment Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56), for a total transaction of £364,425 ($476,123.60).

On Wednesday, May 5th, Trevor Brown sold 475,000 shares of Braveheart Investment Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67), for a total transaction of £242,250 ($316,501.18).

On Wednesday, April 14th, Trevor Brown acquired 1,500,000 shares of Braveheart Investment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £900,000 ($1,175,855.76).

On Wednesday, March 31st, Trevor Brown sold 1,419,189 shares of Braveheart Investment Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of £687,487 ($898,206.17), for a total transaction of £975,673,988,043 ($1,274,724,311,527.31).

BRH opened at GBX 42 ($0.55) on Thursday. Braveheart Investment Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 11.65 ($0.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 140.20 ($1.83). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of £16.10 million and a PE ratio of 1.19.

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

