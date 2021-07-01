Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 7,818 Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,818 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,605 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $121,822,000 after buying an additional 172,661 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,798 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after buying an additional 27,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $72,780,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,894,637 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $109,150,000 after purchasing an additional 242,546 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.53.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

