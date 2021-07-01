Trexquant Investment LP Has $414,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,103,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,328,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,899 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,106.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,698,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,370 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,500 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,084,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,891,000 after purchasing an additional 550,055 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,146,000 after purchasing an additional 419,716 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $144.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.84. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

