Trexquant Investment LP Has $461,000 Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Constellium were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTM opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 2.63.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

