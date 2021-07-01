Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $407,000 Investment in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 566.9% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 45,371 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 383.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 32,027 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Cortexyme news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $1,037,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,369.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $30,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $19,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cortexyme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of CRTX opened at $53.00 on Thursday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $60.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.61.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

