Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWC. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

EWC stock opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.08. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $25.64 and a 1 year high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

