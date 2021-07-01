Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 6,879 Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 273.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,300,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,014,000 after purchasing an additional 952,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1,135.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 646,145 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter valued at about $30,054,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter valued at about $18,758,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,245,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QTRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $231,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $103,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,703 shares of company stock worth $2,995,762. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QTRX opened at $58.66 on Thursday. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. Research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

