Trexquant Investment LP Sells 18,354 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 91.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 18,354 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $239.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.64. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.17.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

