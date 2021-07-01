Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GGG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of Graco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Graco by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,914. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

NYSE GGG opened at $75.70 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.23 and a 52 week high of $79.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

