Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) Price Hits $4.11 on Major Exchanges

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Trias Token (new) coin can now be purchased for about $4.11 or 0.00012194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias Token (new) has a market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00053944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00019093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $241.56 or 0.00716404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.52 or 0.07813301 BTC.

About Trias Token (new)

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Token (new) Coin Trading

