Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Hits New 52-Week High at $166.64

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$166.64 and last traded at C$165.72, with a volume of 4278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$164.27.

TSU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$125.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$167.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$148.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 39.31.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 6.4500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Company Profile (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

