Truegame (TGAME) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Truegame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a market capitalization of $42,098.76 and approximately $2,642.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00053600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.10 or 0.00707932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.85 or 0.07706199 BTC.

Truegame Coin Profile

Truegame (TGAME) is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

