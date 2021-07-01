Truist Boosts Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $36.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Truist from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.57% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

Shares of NYSE MUR traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.73. 124,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,956. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $30,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $91,167.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after buying an additional 103,987 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $829,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 67,314 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

