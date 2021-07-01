Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Vericel in a report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of VCEL opened at $52.50 on Thursday. Vericel has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 656.33 and a beta of 2.12.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $2,320,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,448 shares of company stock worth $3,246,879 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,236 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,866,000 after buying an additional 547,278 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $151,322,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Vericel by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,537,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,415,000 after buying an additional 165,158 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,370,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,315,000 after buying an additional 104,498 shares during the period.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

