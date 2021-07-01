Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 147.4% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TBXXF opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.79. Turmalina Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33.

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco Project consisting of approximately 3,399 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

