Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 147.4% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TBXXF opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.79. Turmalina Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33.
Turmalina Metals Company Profile
