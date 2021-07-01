Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

TWST stock opened at $133.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.71. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $480,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,014 shares in the company, valued at $8,048,381.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $580,457.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,890 shares of company stock valued at $14,796,292 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 295,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

