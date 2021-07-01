U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the May 31st total of 329,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,333,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

USEI stock opened at 0.00 on Thursday. U.S. Energy Initiatives has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.01.

U.S. Energy Initiatives Company Profile

U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets topical ointments, cannabis oils, tinctures, and vapor pens and accessories. The company was formerly known as Hybrid Fuel Systems, Inc and changed its name to U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation Inc in June 2006. U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation Inc was founded in 1996 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

