U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the May 31st total of 329,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,333,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
USEI stock opened at 0.00 on Thursday. U.S. Energy Initiatives has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.01.
U.S. Energy Initiatives Company Profile
