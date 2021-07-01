U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on U.S. Gold from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ USAU opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42. U.S. Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAU. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in U.S. Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in U.S. Gold by 45.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. focuses gold exploration and development company. It holds interest in the CK Gold Project located in Southeast Wyoming. The company also has internets in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada, as well as the Challis Gold Project located in Idaho.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Gold (USAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.