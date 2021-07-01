Uber Technologies’ (UBER) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UBER. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

NYSE UBER opened at $50.12 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $28.48 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

