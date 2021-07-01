Ubiq (UBQ) Price Down 6.2% This Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Ubiq has a market cap of $8.92 million and $31,678.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,589.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,126.73 or 0.06331503 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $497.94 or 0.01482433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.18 or 0.00408392 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00159741 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.31 or 0.00620154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.42 or 0.00435919 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.15 or 0.00363642 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

