UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,936,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,727 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $189,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $1,658,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 105,223 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 115,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 68,763 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $107.30 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.61.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

