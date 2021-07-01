UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 780,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.38% of L3Harris Technologies worth $158,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $864,584,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,443,000 after acquiring an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,115,000 after acquiring an additional 175,050 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,459,144.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

Shares of LHX opened at $216.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $224.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.