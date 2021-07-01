UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 851,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.74% of Tractor Supply worth $149,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $186.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $200.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.46. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.86.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

