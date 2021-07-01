UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 593,215 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 93.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593,215 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.49% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $171,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,692,977,000 after buying an additional 9,207,924 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.6% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,266,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $735,297,000 after buying an additional 2,382,920 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.9% in the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 4,659,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,517,000 after buying an additional 1,745,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 138.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,131,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $575,189,000 after buying an additional 2,397,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,253,000 after buying an additional 1,492,721 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $149.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $150.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.