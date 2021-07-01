UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $180,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service grew its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,401,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in United Rentals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in United Rentals by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,455,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $319.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.06. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $354.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.62.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on URI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.31.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

