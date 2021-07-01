UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 25,241 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,040,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,241 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $164,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $174.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.78. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $125.89 and a 1-year high of $175.86.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $437,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,049.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,091 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

