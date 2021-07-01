UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 99,942 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 742,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,942 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $144,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 463.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.18.

McKesson stock opened at $191.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.35. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $139.76 and a 12 month high of $204.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,384.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

