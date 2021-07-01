UBS Group AG Acquires 86,409 Shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,409 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWG. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,590,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 66,856 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $786,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 63,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 40,545 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BWG opened at $12.61 on Thursday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

