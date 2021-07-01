UBS Group AG Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

UBS Group AG increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,144 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 262.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIOP stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $568.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.07. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $5.95.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

