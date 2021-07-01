UBS Group AG Sells 5,578 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of MaxLinear worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $314,897.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,352,536.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $797,530.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 165,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,248.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,317 shares of company stock valued at $8,255,609. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

NYSE:MXL opened at $42.49 on Thursday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $44.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.59.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

