UBS Group AG Sells 7,487 Shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 15.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,487 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Talend were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Talend in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Talend in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Talend in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Talend in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Talend in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Talend alerts:

Shares of Talend stock opened at $65.60 on Thursday. Talend S.A. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative net margin of 28.29% and a negative return on equity of 147.42%. The business had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million. Research analysts predict that Talend S.A. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $102,513.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,113,776.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TLND. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND).

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.